March 31 - April 2, 2023

Hours: Fri 9am-8pm, Sat 9am-8pm, Sun 9am-7pm

Parking: $5

This classic indoor adventure is back! Jurassic Quest and its skyscraping dinosaurs bring supersized family fun – only here can you get up close to life-size, realistic dinos, and even see them move and roar! Whether the dinos had skin that was scaly, feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense to bring the dinosaurs to life.

Walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods, and “Deep Dive” into the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit with ancient ocean dwellers including the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long Megalodon!

Loved by millions, only Jurassic Quest can bring families memories this BIG! Fan-favorite, can’t-miss-moments include:

· Walk among animatronic dinosaurs created with paleontologists to be true-to-detail (and size – watch the teeth)!

· Climb aboard some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America!

· Get your giggles going at our interactive Baby & Walking Dinosaur Shows

· Live your best dinosaur life with activities like fossil digs, fossil science exhibit, inflatables, a “Triceratots” soft play area, & MORE!

· Meet the babies – hatched only at Jurassic Quest – Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops. And you may even catch one of our star dino trainers: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick or Park Ranger Marty!

· Dig for fossils, and check out a real T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull at our fossil exhibit.

With exciting and unique experiences for the whole family, Jurassic Quest guests have a dino-mite time! Get your tickets before they go extinct at Roanoke, VA | Berglund Center — Jurassic Quest