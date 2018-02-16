Jurassic Quest is Americas Largest and most realistic Dinosaur Event. Our guests will walk through the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic Period and The Triassic period and experience for themselves what it was like to be among the living, breathing dinosaurs.

Jurassic Quest is the only Dinosaur event that has true to life-size dinosaurs. From the very small, to the gigantic, skyscraping dinosaurs that can only be seen at Jurassic Quest events. Jurassic Quest has over 200 true to life-size dinosaurs across its 2 events.

For more information please visit our website: http://www.jurassicquest.com

Hours:

Friday, Feb. 16th 3pm - 8pm

Saturday, Feb. 17th 9am - 8pm

Sunday, Feb. 18th 9am - 8pm

Ticket Prices:

(Tickets are sold exclusively via Jurassic Quest. Click the "buy tickets" button to be re-directed to the appropriate site)