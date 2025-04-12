Justin Golden with The Devil's Coattails

× Expand Courtesy of The Spot on Kirk

With roots in the Mississippi Delta, Chicago, and the Piedmont of Virginia, Richmond-based guitarist and songwriter Justin Golden’s origins are deeply vested in the blues. First picking up the guitar at age 19, Golden did what came naturally and let the music flow through him. With an extremely diverse musical palette, Golden aims to bring some new ideas to traditional blues forms. In addition to his work as a recording and performing artist, Golden maintains a busy teaching schedule and works with the non-profit The Rhapsody Project (he is the founder of the Richmond VA chapter) to provide community enrichment through anti-racist cultural heritage programs.

Saturday, April 12th, 2025

Door 7:30pm | Starts 8:00pm

$12 Advance | $15 Door