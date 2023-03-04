× Expand Berglund Center

Justin Moore has built a loyal following over the past decade with his traditional country sound and captivating live shows. Climbing the country radio charts with his current single, “With a Woman You Love,” the emotional tune follows in the footsteps of his 10th No. 1 hit, “We Didn’t Have Much,” which is featured on his eight-track collection of tunes, ‘Straight Outta The Country.' The Arkansas native’s extensive fanbase helped boost his fifth studio album, LATE NIGHTS AND LONGNECKS, to the top of the charts upon its release. Lead track “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” and follow-up “Why We Drink” both peaked at No. 1 on both Mediabase and Billboard.

Moore’s previous project, KINDA DON’T CARE, earned the singer his third consecutive No. 1 album debut and features his chart-topping singles “You Look Like I Need A Drink” and “Somebody Else Will.” It served as a follow up to his second No. 1 album release, the GOLD-certified OFF THE BEATEN PATH. Over his 10+ year career, Moore’s No. 1 hits have also included “Point at You,” “Lettin’ The Night Roll” “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” “Small Town USA” and “Till My Last Day” as well as seven Top 10 hits and PLATINUM-certified albums JUSTIN MOORE and OUTLAWS LIKE ME. The Valory Music Co. recording artist has earned multiple ACM, ACA and ACC Awards nominations as well as an ACM Award win. He has shared the stage with Hank Williams Jr., Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, routinely traversing coast-to-coast on headline runs.