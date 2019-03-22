KA BODIES

Google Calendar - KA BODIES - 2019-03-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - KA BODIES - 2019-03-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - KA BODIES - 2019-03-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - KA BODIES - 2019-03-22 00:00:00

5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Ka Bodies is an electro soul/contemporary R&B group that features individual as well as collaborative works by Jamiel, Sarah Bowles, & Stimulator Jones.

KA BODIES:

Ka Bodies features individual and collaborative works by Jamiel, Sarah Bowles, and Stimulator Jones (Sam Lunsford). This electro soul/ contemporary R&B group immerses the audience in a multi-sensory experience. Light sculptures, mirror portals, fiber optics and a projected ceiling of stars transform the space. 

Info
5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
540.795.5618
Google Calendar - KA BODIES - 2019-03-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - KA BODIES - 2019-03-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - KA BODIES - 2019-03-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - KA BODIES - 2019-03-22 00:00:00