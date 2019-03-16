Kandinsky Trio Concert Series: Wonders of the Classical Age
Olin Hall Theater, Roanoke College 221 College Ave, City of Salem, Virginia 24153
Mozart’s radiant Piano Quartet in E flat Major and Czerny’s Piano Quartet in C Minor, an unknown gem, will be the featured works for this concert. Today, Czerny is remembered as a famous piano teacher but he wrote over 1,000 compositions. This passionate, stormy piece is a wonderful example of his gift for melody and master of the classical form. Violist Ralph Fielding returns to perform with us for a second time. Mr. Fielding is a Distinguished Artist-in-Residence at the Lynn University Conservatory of Music and has held positions in the Utah Symphony and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra.
Info
