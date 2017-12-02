Kandinsky Trio Concert Series

Tickets: $20 adults/$12 senior citizens and non-RC students

Tickets available at www.roanoke.edu/events or by calling 540-375-2333.*

The Kandinsky Trio concert will feature Franz Schubert's epic "Piano Trio in E-Fla Major." One of the composer's last pieces encompasses great melodic passages, vast form and tonal explorations and an otherworldly sense of magical sound. Schubert wrote to his publisher shortly before his death in 1828- "This work will not be dedicated to any one person, but rather to all who find pleasure in it. That is the most profitable form of dedication." The first half of the concert will include a trio by Myroslav Skoryk, a Ukrainian artist who infuses his work with his country's rich folklore.