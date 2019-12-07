Kandinsky Trio Concert Series
Olin Hall Theater, Roanoke College 221 College Ave, City of Salem, Virginia 24153
Three mid-European masters of art music will be featured in this concert. Beethoven’s early, yet boundary-stretching Trio in G major and the sublime Schubert Notturno will open followed by the Trio in D minor by Schumann. This piece is a wonderful example of the composers passionate and turbulent brilliance. Tickets: $20 Adults, $12 Seniors and Non-RC students
