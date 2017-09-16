Kandinsky Trio: Opening Concert

Tickets: $20 adults/$12 senior citizens & non-RC students

Tickets available at www.roanoke.edu/events or by calling 540-375-2333.*

To begin the Kandinsky Trio's 30th anniversary season, the Trio will be joined by violist Russell Fallstad, a founding member of the Fry Street Quartet and improv group, Dueling Fiddlers, along with violinist John Irrera, a member of the Irrera Brothers Duo.

Featured works will include a new piano quintet, Jon Grier's "Yo Sebastian," which offers a spirited, whimsical look back at JS Bach. "Werther," Brahm's Piano Quartet in C Minor, also will be performed. It was written during the composer's troubled feelings for Clara but felt loyal to Robert who was crippled by mental illness. This momentous piece reflects the pain and anguish of his unrequited love.

Haydn's good-humored "Piano Trio in A Major" will open the concert.