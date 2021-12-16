Kansas : 40th Anniversary Point of Know Return Tour

Out of an abundance of caution and under current COVID-19 restrictions, the Salem, VA (Saturday, June 12, 2021) Kansas: Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour concert will be rescheduled for Thursday, December 16,2021.

All tickets for the previously scheduled dates (6/12/2021, 6/20/2020, and 5/1/2020) will automatically be good for the December 16, 2021 date. There is nothing you, the ticketholder, need to do.

If the December 16, 2021 date doesn’t work for you, visit your original point of purchase within the next 30 days to get a refund. Ticketmaster will handle refunds for tickets purchased online via www.Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets purchased at our Box Office can be refunded, in-person, at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday thru Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.

The group announced the fourth and final leg of it popular Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour this morning from Nashville. Launched as a celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the massive hit album “Point of Know Return”, the band will perform the album in its entirety during its stop in Salem, along with other hit songs, deep cuts and fan favorites.

In 1977, KANSAS followed-up the success of “Leftoverture” by releasing the “Point of Know Return” album. That vinyl disc contained the smash hit and million-selling single “Dust in the Wind,” along with the often requested “Portrait He Knew”, “Closet Chronicles” and “Paradox”. The album became the band’s best-selling studio recording. It peaked at #4 on Billboard’s Album charts, featured three Billboard Hot 100 singles and sold more than six million copies.

“It’s exciting how popular the Point of Know Return Anniversary shows have been,” says KANSAS lead vocalist, Ronnie Platt. “When we wrap-up this fourth and final leg, we will have played nearly 100 of these shows over nearly two years. We have worked hard to give audiences a memorable musical experience with this tour and we are excited to continue it with the final leg of the tour, then see what we come up with next.”

Originally formed in 1973 in Topeka, KANSAS has released 15 studio albums and has another one in the works.

“The winter and spring of 2020 will wrap-up the Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour shows, but that does not mean we have any plans to slow down, though,” says KANSAS drummer and original member Phil Ehart. “We are in the middle of recording a new studio album we plan to release sometime in 2020 and definitely have more touring in the works. But for these specific Point of Know Return Anniversary shows, this will be your last chance to see them.”

Reserved seat tickets are $35, $45, $55 AND $125. Preferred parking is available for just $5. Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. They also can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

VIP TICKETS ARE ONLY AVAILABLE ONLINE AT TICKETMASTER.COM

Wheat & Greet VIP Package $295

. One (1) Premium Reserved Seat to the Show

. One (1) Wheat & Greet Photo with KANSAS taken by a photographer before the show

. One (1) KANSAS Collectible Drumhead

. One (1) KANSAS CD

. One (1) Exclusive KANSAS Tote Bag

. One (1) KANSAS VIP Gift

. One (1) Exclusive KANSAS VIP Laminate

. On-site representative from Artist Management to greet you at venue

Premium Seat Package $235

. One (1) Premium Reserved Seat to the Show

. One (1) Autographed KANSAS Photo

. One (1) KANSAS CD

. One (1) Exclusive KANSAS Tote Bag

. One (1) KANSAS VIP Gift

**Please note: (Premium Seat Package does NOT include a meet & greet)**