KANSAS: Point of Know Return Tour
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
America’s preeminent progressive rock band, KANSAS, is coming to the Salem Civic Center. The group announced the fourth and final leg of it popular Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour this morning from Nashville. Launched as a celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the massive hit album “Point of Know Return”, the band will perform the album in its entirety during its stop in Salem, along with other hit songs, deep cuts and fan favorites.
