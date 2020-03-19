Kasim Sulton's Utopia
Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
World renown Bass Player Kasim Sulton will once again be celebrating his longtime association with the ground breaking progressive rock band Utopia and their legacy by performing a limited number of shows consisting entirely of Utopia music with a full band. The set list will be comprised of songs hand-picked by Sulton, spanning the 10 albums he appears on, including deep cuts as well as many more familiar songs.
Info
Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151 View Map