Kat Edmonson

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Avenue SW #221 , Roanoke, Virginia 24016

With a lighter-than-air vocal approach as well as her gift for evocative songwriting, Kat Edmonson is a rare artist who embodies the spirit of the past while remaining resolutely au courant. Her unusually charming and seamless blend of old and new has garnered attention on “NPR Tiny Desk Concerts”, “Austin City Limits”, and “A Prairie Home Companion”.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
540-345-2550
