Kathy Mattea

As a celebrated artist in Nashville, Mattea has amassed a remarkable career spanning 35 years in Country, Bluegrass, and Folk music. She has earned two Grammy wins, four CMA Awards, four #1 country singles, and five gold albums, along with a platinum Greatest Hits collection. Mattea's latest album, "Pretty Bird," produced by Tim O’Brien, reflects a period of rededication to her craft, showcasing her vocal prowess and eclectic style. Aside from her music career, Mattea is increasingly involved in public broadcasting, contributing to Ken Burns’s 2019 PBS documentary "Country Music," and recently taking over as the host of NPR's "Mountain Stage."

Tickets:

Bronze: $25

Silver: $35

Gold: $45

Platinum: $55

Premium Loge: $70

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.