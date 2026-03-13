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Multi-Grammy ® Award winning Kathy Mattea was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry in August 2025 by Opry member Charlie McCoy. The four-time CMA Award winner, long-time Opry favorite, and host of the popular “Mountain Stage” radio show officially joined the Opry family on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

Mattea’s long-time friend and fellow West Virginian, McCoy surprised her onstage turning off her speaker during her performance of her award-winning hit “18 Wheels and A Dozen Roses.” A surprised Mattea said, “Oh…Charlie, you just turned my speaker off!” McCoy replied, “I’m so sorry to interrupt” as he presented her with a dozen roses. “I want to ask you a question,” McCoy continued. “How would you like to be the next member of the Grand Ole Opry?” An emotional Mattea immediately answered, “Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, and thank you!” As the audience rose to its feet, Mattea soaked in what had just happened, sharing, “I just want to take this in and just remember this moment.”

“Oh my, I’m here to tell you, I will not forget this night. Ever. Ever. Ever,” Mattea concluded before inviting McCoy to join her on “18 Wheels and A Dozen Roses.”

Doors open - 7:00 p.m. | Show starts - 8:00 p.m.

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