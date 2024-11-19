Kee Avil, Gaffer Project, Naked Movie Star, and Fujian

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Montreal producer Kee Avil combines guitar, voice, and electronic production into deconstructed songs informed by a distinctive blend of avant-pop, glitch, post-industrial and experimental folk sensibilities. Her latest album ‘Spine’ was released on Constellation in May 2024 as Bandcamp Album of the Day, garnering widespread critical accolades. The Line of Best Fit declared ‘Spine affirms Kee Avil’s status of an aesthetics and production virtuoso comparable to Jlin or SOPHIE – producing a dripping, cavernous version of glitch slammed with manipulations’ while Uncut described it as ‘Deeply intimate and intensely unsettling… like an alien lifeform flexing its mandibles’. Spine was featured in The Wire, stating ‘Kee Avil's skeletal grooves hit with an urgent intimacy’ while the Quietus applauded its restrained intensity ‘Spine simmers, sashaying close to eruption. Sounds worm around like squeezed gel’.

Spine expanded Kee Avil’s sonic palette with intensive detail, revealing a compelling new voice in experimental songcraft, where touchstones include PJ Harvey, Eartheater, Shygirl, SOPHIE and Lucretia Dalt; where Juana Molina collabs with Coil, or Grouper melds with Autechre.

Kee Avil performed extensively in solo and duo configurations, playing at Les Nuits Botanique, A Colossal Weekend, Pop Montreal, Sled Island, Ruhrtriennale, Le Guess Who?, Guelph Jazz Festival, Vancouver Jazz Festival and À l’arme Festival among many others. Her debut album ‘Crease’ was released in 2022 to critical acclaim, including a Juno Award Nomination. Her ‘Crease Remixed EP’ was released in 2023 featuring reworks by claire rousay, Ami Dang, Pelada, and Cecile Believe.

Local support:

Gaffer Project - Appalachian Doom Hyper Duo

Naked Movie Star

Fujian - glooms

Tuesday, November 19th, 2024

Doors 7:00pm | Starts 7:30pm

$12 Advance | $15 Day of Show