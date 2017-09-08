Keene And West Exhibitions

September 8–October 8

Olin Gallery – TEN YEARS AFTER! Steve Keene

Smoyer Gallery – Chickpea Power Steve West

September 8

• 6:30 Gallery Talk-Lecture on Art and Music in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in the early Nineties by Pre-hipster pioneers Steve Keene and Steve West

• 6-8 pm Opening Reception

Steve Keene

New York-based artist Steve Keene returns to Roanoke College with his exhibition, TEN YEARS AFTER! This exhibition marks the ten year anniversary since he first produced and sold hundreds of his brightly colored hand painted multiples in Olin Gallery. Once called the “Assembly-line Picasso” by Times magazine, Keene’s artistic process consists of replicating hundreds of painted images a day, emphasizing the temporality and performance-based nature of his art.

Keene believes art should be accessible to all, stating that “I want buying my paintings to be like buying a CD: it’s cheap, it’s art and it changes your life.” Keene’s artistic roots can be traced back to Brooklyn’s music scene, where during his college years he worked as a disk jockey, afterwards painting album covers, posters, and stage sets for indie-rock groups, such as Dave Mathews Band and Steve West’s Pavement.

Originally from Virginia, Keene obtained his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and Master of Fine Arts from Yale University. Keene is nationally and internationally exhibited, with about 250,000 of his paintings, wood sculptures, and tattooed plywood belonging to public and private collections around the world.

www.stevekeene.com

Steve West

Chickpea Power showcases a collection of Steve West’s paintings and drawings. Including pieces created over the last 25 years, the exhibition consists of portraits, cityscapes, and images from commercial advertisements. He says he approaches his studio art in the same manner as his music – by experimenting with the medium, letting his work evolve throughout the artistic process.

In addition to his artwork, West is well known for playing drums in the 90’s indie-rock band Pavement. While fulfilling these musical aspirations in New York, West and Keene lived in the same loft together. Although the days of Pavement are no more, West currently sings in and designs the album covers for his band Marble Valley. The title of West’s exhibition, Chickpea Power, refers to a song he wrote of the same name for this group.

Originally from Virginia, West received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in painting and sculpture from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1989. He notes that his graduate school experience came in-lieu of formal studies, and rather while working as a security guard at the Whitney Museum for 2 ½ years.