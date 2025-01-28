Kegley Lecture - "To Live and Die in Liberty: The Fincastle Resolutions" with Eric Monday

× Expand Historical Society of Western Virginia "To Live and Die in Liberty: The Fincastle Resolutions"

To Live and Die in Liberty

It’s a story not often heard—how a small group of frontier settlers lit the spark that led to American Independence.

In January 1775, the Fincastle Resolutions said for the first time that the American colonists were willing to fight for their liberty. The Resolutions were soon known all over Virginia, leading directly to Patrick Henry’s immortal “Liberty or Death speech in March. By year’s end the Royal Governor had fled Virginia, never to return. The next year Virginia led the 13 colonies to declare independence and form the United States.

Hear how the desire for liberty grew in the backwoods of Virginia, and how it created a nation.

The 2025 Kegley Lecture Series returns on Tuesday, January 28 at 7pm with Eric Monday as the first speaker. The talk will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, and admission is $5/Free for HSWV members.

Eric Monday is general counsel for the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution and president of the Fincastle Resolutions SAR chapter in Roanoke. He is a member of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Commission for the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution.