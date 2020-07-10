× Expand Dr Pepper Park Kenny Chesney Tribute: Fast Forward comes to Dr Pepper Park

Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

Gates Open at 6pm

Opening band plays from 6:15pm-7:30pm

Tribute Act plays around 7:45pm-9:45pm

Derek "Cowboy Kenny" Villegas started his first band in 2000. Derek spent several years as lead singer and entertainer playing honky-tonks and dance halls throughout South Central Texas and the Texas Hill Country. His band was featured at many county fairs, corporate events, concerts and City of San Antonio events such as the annual two week celebration "Fiesta" in Downtown San Antonio.

Derek was featured at Fiesta events that included; Oyster Bake, Farmers Market and the Coors Light Stage at Market Square. Derek has been featured at private events for corporate giants including; Oracle, Halliburton, IBTTA (International Bridge, Tunnel, and Turnpike Association), Meritage Homes, and Legacy Homes.

Derek has since relocated to Florida and has been drawing rave reviews from audiences all over South Florida with his strong yet warm vocal style; often drawing comparisons to Country Music Star Kenny Chesney. Derek has quickly developed a reputation as an exciting top entertainer with his high energy, dynamic stage presence and ability to connect with diverse crowds.

After years of fans likening his look and sound to Kenny Chesney, Fast Forward, The Ultimate Kenny Chesney Tribute, was born. Derek now performs with Fast Forward as "Kenny Chesney" and is wowing audiences with a high energy "Kenny Chesney" style concert, playing all of Kenny's smash hits.