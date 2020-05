Gates Open at 6pm

Phlegar Hill will play from 6:15pm-7:30pm

Kenny Chesney Tribute: Fast Forward will play around 7:45pm-9:45pm

VIP Meet and Greet will take place at the VIP Patio (to the right of the stage) at 7:30pm. This is for VIP Skybox and VIP Patio guests

TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE