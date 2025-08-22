Kenny & Luke's Country Beach Party

× Expand Courtesy Dr Pepper Park

Kenny and Luke's Country Beach Party is the ultimate country music celebration, bringing together the electrifying vibes of a beachside concert with the unforgettable hits of two of the genre's biggest stars. This high-energy show captures the essence of Kenny Chesney’s laid-back island style and Luke Bryan's infectious country party anthems, giving fans the feel of a summer festival year-round. Designed to create a vibrant, fun-filled atmosphere, this tribute show combines authentic performances with an engaging party experience that keeps the audience dancing and singing along. Whether on a beach, in a concert hall, or at a special event, Kenny and Luke's Country Beach Party transforms every venue into a celebration of carefree living and iconic country hits. Perfect for fans of all ages, this tribute concert promises an unforgettable experience, merging the best of Nashville and the coast into one exciting, unforgettable night.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $25.80.

Click here for additional information and to purchase tickets.