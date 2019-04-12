Kerosene Willy

Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151

A favorite local, regional,and nationally performing Freestyle Rock “n” Roll Roots Music band at its finest. From Southwest, Va., now in its 21st year of churning up original and familiar bone-shaking grooves,  Kerosene Willy combines the influences of rock, jazz, country, and worldbeat into an eclectic and improvisatory boogieing blend of original organic spontaneity that has become a staple in their vast repertoire of genre crossing music.

Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151 View Map
540-484-8277
