A favorite local, regional,and nationally performing Freestyle Rock “n” Roll Roots Music band at its finest. From Southwest, Va., now in its 21st year of churning up original and familiar bone-shaking grooves, Kerosene Willy combines the influences of rock, jazz, country, and worldbeat into an eclectic and improvisatory boogieing blend of original organic spontaneity that has become a staple in their vast repertoire of genre crossing music.