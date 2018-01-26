Kevin Hart has made a name for himself as one of the foremost comedians, entertainers, authors and businessmen in the industry today. 2017 has already been a banner year for Hart. His memoir I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons debuted at #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list and has remained on the list for five consecutive weeks. The book also topped records on the Audible platform, selling over 100,000 copies in the first five weeks.

Earlier in the year Hart voiced a title character in Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. To close 2017, Kevin will appear in the Sony reboot of the classic film Jumanji, alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black. In March of 2018, Kevin will star alongside Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman in his first dramatic role in the Untouchables for The Weinstein Co. Hart’s newest business venture is his digital platform the LOL NETWORK - Laugh Out Loud, the comedy brand and multi-platform network founded by Hart in partnership with global content leader Lionsgate.

In addition, Hart embarked on the multi-city domestic and international WHAT NOW comedy tour. Domestically, he sold out 8 tristate area arenas, including Madison Square Garden, Barclays, Prudential Center and Jones Beach, selling over 100,000 tickets in the NY market. He was also the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium, selling over 50,000 tickets in one show. Internationally, he sold out over a dozen arenas in the European market, selling over 150,000 tickets, and sold out arenas across Australia, selling 100,000 tickets.