Kid Rock Tribute: Cowboy

ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINE

SHOW SCHEDULE: (Subject to change without notice)

Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

Gates Open at 6pm

Opening band plays from 6:15pm-7:30pm

Tribute Act plays around 7:45pm-9:45pm

TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

Kids 12 and under are FREE in general admission areas only and do not require a ticket.

All food and beverage sales are CASH ONLY. We do have an ATM machine on site.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

We do have an enforced designated smoking area at the venue.

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle. It’s a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

The box office opens on site at 5:45pm. Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

Seating-Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event.

Our beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

Cowboy

This amazing tribute to Kid Rock has been rocking huge stages across America for years and is a premier act for major Biker Events in all corners of the U.S.A. Cowboy will blow you away with the energy and look of a real Kid Rock performance. Cowboy's sound is spot on making this THE HOTTEST tribute act in America. Every hit from Bawitdaba, Cowboy, Only God Knows Why, Lowlife, Feel Like Makin Love, Jackson Mississippi, American Bad Ass, All Summer Long, and more are covered by JC while he recreates the LIVE Kid Rock Experience.

Ticket Prices

Advance: $18.00

Day of: $20.00

VIP Patio: $30.00

VIP Skybox: $45.00

DOES NOT INCLUDE CONVENIENCE OR HANDLING FEES