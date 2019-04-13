Kids Fishin’ Day at Woody Lake

Calling all kids 15 and under. Saturday April 13th will be the 3rd Annual Kids Fishing Day at Woody Lake in Franklin County’s Recreation Park. DGIF will have hundreds of stocked trout for you to catch. Pack a lunch, grab your tackle box and fishing rod and see if you can win the trophy for the smallest and largest catch of the day. Ages 16 and older cannot assist with catching a fish, setting a hook and/or retrieving the fish per DGIF regulations. We’ll see you at the Lake!