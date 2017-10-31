Kids Halloween Trunk or Treat!

Visit Roanoke Moose Family Center 284 on Halloween Night this year as we are hosting a community Trunk or Treat event, starting at 6pm.

This event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. In order to ensure we have enough candy for everyone, we ask that you please contact Darlene at 540-309-5260 or nanadadams@gmail.com to let us know your family plans to attend.

More information is available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1962364150705214/

or at our website: https://roanokemoosefamilycenter284.org/news/

Roanoke Moose Family Center is located on route 311. The physical address is 3233 Catawba Valley Dr, Salem VA 24153. For more information, please call 540-384-6034.