We’re celebrating National Kids to Parks Day with Adventures in Elmwood, our FREE Triple Feature Movie Extravaganza! Spend Saturday in one of the 51 parks in the city and then head to Elmwood Park on Sunday for a day of movies and adventure!

TRIPLE FEATURE:

12:30pm – Moana 2

2:30pm – The Goonies

4:30pm – Back to the Future

Gates to the amphitheater will open at 12:00 p.m., and the movies will start at 12:30 p.m. Bring your chairs, blankets, snacks, and more for the whole family! Throughout the day, we will also have adventure themed activities for the entire family!

A big THANK YOU to Two Roosters Kettle Corn who will be donating 150 bags of kettle corn to families attending the event. We will have Charlee Tropical in attendance with their delicious water ice and lemonade for sale, and the Slingin’ Weiners Hot Dog Cart onsite to keep your stomachs full!

*Beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages will also be for sale throughout the event.*