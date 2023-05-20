Kids to Parks Day: Elmwood Movie Night

We’re celebrating National Kids to Parks Day with a FREE movie night at Elmwood Park! Spend the day in one of the 64 parks in the city and then head over to Elmwood Park that evening for fun family movie night!

Join Parks and Recreation at 7:30pm for the start of the movie. Gates to the amphitheater open at 7pm. Bring your chairs, blankets, snacks and more for the whole family!

THANK YOU to Two Roosters Kettle Corn who are donating 150 bags of kettle corn to families attending the event. We’re excited to also have Charlee Tropical in attendance with their delicious water ice and lemonade for sale!

Movie title: TBD