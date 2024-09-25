To Kill A Mockingbird
Mill Mountain Theatre 20 Church Avenue , Roanoke, Virginia 24011
After a decade-long absence, we are thrilled to welcome back the award-winning Christopher Sergel adaptation of Harper Lee’s iconic novel, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ to the MMT stage. Set in a tranquil Alabama town during the Great Depression, the story revolves around Scout and Jem, growing up with their widowed father, Atticus Finch. Transporting us to a simpler era, the play captures the essence of a bygone time, with children’s summer adventures, storytelling, and intrigue surrounding their enigmatic neighbor, Boo Radley. However, the town’s serene façade shatters when a young black man faces a grave accusation. Driven by unwavering moral principles, local lawyer Atticus embarks on a courageous journey to defend the accused in a trial that sends shockwaves through the community. This enduring and thought-provoking work delves into themes of prejudice, compassion, and the unyielding commitment to doing what’s right.
Showtimes/Dates:
9/25-10/6-/Shows are Wednesdays-Sundays
Wednesdays Shows-7:30pm
Thursday Shows-7:30pm
Friday Shows-7:30pm
Saturday Shows-2pm & 7:30pm
Sunday Shows-2pm