Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen

Berglund Center

Ticket Prices:$39.00, $49.00, $59.00, $69.00, $79.00

Parking: $10.00

Show Start time: 7:30pm

Lead singer Patrick Myers said, “It's been an amazing journey. That first show changed my life. We thought our band would last maybe a summer at the most but it’s a very addictive thing performing these songs. The concerts grew and grew and we've ended up playing and selling out the same arenas that Queen played at their peak. It's been quite a surreal ride. Becoming regular performers at Red Rocks Arena in America is another highlight. The Beatles, U2, Springsteen, Dylan all played on that stage. It's really got it's own kind of magic going on there”.

Killer Queen's first public shows were at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen who had played their first shows there decades earlier. Killer Queen's UK popularity grew to such an extent they soon secured a residency in London's Strand Theatre attracting nationwide BBC coverage - the first tribute to have a show in the West End. The band's reputation continued to grow in both the UK and abroad leading to an awards ceremony in Leicester Square, hosted by Suggs from Madness who presented them with the award for “Worldwide Best Tribute Band”. They also scored a number one hit when they were asked to recreate Queen's harmonies for “The Real Life” with Fatboy Slim. By now, they were in demand in European arenas playing Ahoy, where the now reformed Queen would be performing only a few months later. They were delighted to sell out Forest National Arena where Queen filmed the concert set piece videos such as Hammer To Fall and Don't Stop Me Now.

Killer Queen then joined forces with Bjorn Again and The Bootleg Beatles for a Waverley Stadium show in Edinburgh. It was this performance that led to the band being selected to represent Queen in a re-staged tribute LiveAid concert held by Sir Bob Geldof. They performed with him at his arena charity concert to raise funds for the homeless. Killer Queen set their sights on America including the awe inspiring Red Rocks Arena in Colorado – one of the country’s most prestigious venues. The Beatles, Springsteen, U2 have all played there and the band are delighted it's become a regular sell out fixture on Killer Queen's tour sheet.

During 2020, the band released a single in the style of Queen written by Patrick. “We'll Fight Again” delighted Queen fans all over the world. 2023 sees the band pull in huge arena audiences in Cardiff, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Leeds and

Nottingham as we as more sell out shows in Red Rocks, Austin City Limits.

