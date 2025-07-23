× Expand Courtesy The Spot on Kirk

Kindred Valley is a band toeing the line between Americana, Indie Folk, and Folk Rock. Hailing from West Virginia, they combine their Appalachian culture and roots with personal stories and experiences to create sounds and lyrics that grip the listener and bring them into the artists’ inner worlds. Enjoy an evening with Kindred Valley at The Spot on Kirk Wednesday, July 23, 2025!

Doors - 7:00 p.m. | Show - 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $12 ADV | $15 Day of Show

Click here to purchase tickets.