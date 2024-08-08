For King and Country: The Life of the British Soldier

× Expand Salem Museum Jeff Briggs presents the life of the Colonial British soldier

TV shows and movies have spread many myths and inaccuracies about the British soldiers who fought in the American Revolution. Jeff Briggs will present little known facts about the British Army in general and the British soldier in particular. He will explain the uniform and equipment worn and used by the British soldiers.

This talk will be held in person on August 8, at 7 pm at the Salem Museum. Admission is free.

The Fincastle Company is a group of dedicated living historians who portray both military and civilian roles during the time of the American War of Independence. They conduct extensive research into the clothing and equipment of the era in order to be as accurate to the period as possible. The group performs living history displays at various historical sites across the mid-Atlantic region. They specifically portray the Fincastle/Montgomery County Militia which was an actual unit from Southwestern Virginia that served in the American Revolution.

This talk is a VA250 event. On July 4, 2026, the United States will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. In preparation for the anniversary, the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250) is encouraging localities across Virginia to commemorate the Revolution with events and activities that showcase local history.