Josh and Julie Kinn weave bouzouki, bodhran, and smooth vocal harmonies in their Celtic folk music from the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Since forming Kinnfolk in late 2018, the pair have played at festivals and listening rooms throughout Virginia and beyond. They released their self-titled debut album on March 7, 2020 (just one week before COVID-19 shut the state down) and a second album, The Knotted Circle, on October 14, 2022. As their notoriety has expanded worldwide, their music has been featured on podcasts and radio programs across the globe. In 2023, the duo was selected as Robinson Emerging Artist by a jury of industry professionals and a public vote, receiving an invitation to perform at the 31st annual Goderich Celtic Roots Festival in Ontario, Canada.

In 2022, Kinnfolk received a grant from the National Endowment of the Arts and the City of Roanoke to create a body of work exploring the history, geography, and folk legends of their town. The resulting project, Star Above the Mountain, was be debuted to a live audience on June 30, 2023 at The Spot on Kirk.

https://www.kinnfolkmusic.com/

Friday, November 8th, 2024

Doors 7:30PM | Starts 8:00PM

$12 Advance | $15 Day of Show