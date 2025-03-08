Kinnfolk: "Star Above The Mountain" Album Release Party

× Expand Courtesy of 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Kinnfolk release their third album, "Star Above The Mountain" this February 28. The project is the result of a grant from the Roanoke Arts Commission and consists of eight original Celtic songs reflecting on our city of Roanoke, plus two traditional Celtic songs. We'll celebrate this occasion with live music from the release and a special guest performance from The Star City Céilí Band.

Kinnfolk – the husband and wife duo of Josh and Julie Kinn – weave octave mandolin, bodhrán (Irish drum), and smooth vocal harmonies into their Celtic folk music from the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. From sea shanties and working songs, to trad tunes and Old Time favorites, Kinnfolk’s fresh take on classics blends seamlessly with their original compositions. They share stories as enduring as tartan, spinning yarns steeped in Appalachian charm and enjoying playful banter with the audience. Their shows feel like a kitchen party, where everyone is family, and there’s always room for a dancer.

The Star City Céilí Band are a group of highly acclaimed local musicians playing traditional Irish and Scottish music. Their upbeat, high-energy tunes include singalongs, sea shanties and more. Fun for the whole family!

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.