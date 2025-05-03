× Expand Courtesy Jefferson Center

Kishi Bashi is the moniker of singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Kaoru Ishibashi. A virtuoso violinist and Berklee College of Music alumnus, he has toured with renowned artists such as Regina Spektor before embarking on a critically acclaimed solo career. His 2012 debut album, 151a, earned NPR’s Bob Boilen’s praise as “a radiant, uplifting soundscape” and launched him onto major festival stages, including SXSW and Austin City Limits.

In addition to creating cinematic, genre-blending music that spans orchestral rock, city pop, and Brazilian jazz, Kishi Bashi is a storyteller at heart. His 2019 album and documentary, Omoiyari, explored themes of compassion and the incarceration of Japanese Americans during WWII, earning global recognition. He has also scored the Apple TV+ series Stillwater and released the companion album Emigrant EP.

In 2024, Kishi Bashi released his fifth studio album, Kantos (August 23), a kaleidoscopic journey inspired by sci-fi, philosophy, and ancient ruins. A boundary-pushing artist, Kishi Bashi continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his vibrant, thought-provoking artistry.

Kishi Bashi will also be doing a Songwriting Workshop May 3 at 5:00 p.m. - Learn More and Register here: https://www.jeffcenter.org/music-lab-workshops/kishi-bashi