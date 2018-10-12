KISS Tribute - KISS America

$15.00 Advanced - $40.00 for VIP SkyBox

Founded on Feb 15, 2011, KISS America is Florida's ultimate KISS Tribute Band. We perform in full KISS make-up and costumes to replicate a true KISS concert experience. With smoking guitars, fire breathing, blood spitting, over-the-top drum solos and plenty of Paul banter, KISS America provides a high energy show that will entertain and impress both the serious as well as the more casual KISS fan.

We have extracted the best components from classic KISS, thru the modern era to give our audience the best possible show! We continue to rehearse weekly to keep refining the music and show and make it the best it can be. We bring along plenty of extras too, including a giant KISS drop curtain, state of the art smoke and lighting effects plus our own in-ear monitor system.

ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINE

SHOW SCHEDULE: (Subject to change without notice)

Liberty Tax Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

The Downtown Roanoke Inc. Star Line Trolley service runs its regular route and drops off at Dr Pepper Park from 6pm-10pm. Final pick up is 10:05pm.

Gates Open at 6pm

Opening band plays from 6:15pm-7:30pm

KISS America plays around 7:45pm-9:45pm

TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

Adult tickets-$15 IN ADVANCE and $18 day of show. (Plus fees and taxes)

Kids 12 and under are FREE and do not require a ticket.

All food and beverage sales are CASH ONLY. We do have an ATM machine on site.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

We do have an enforced designated smoking area at the venue.

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE Liberty Tax shuttle. It’s a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

OR for Flashback Fridays ONLY-The Star Line Trolleys will be running their regular route and dropping off at Dr Pepper Park from 6pm-10pm compliments of Downtown Roanoke Inc.

The box office opens on site at 5:45pm. Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

Seating-Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event.

Our beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

FOOD: Bella Events Catering, Domino’s Pizza and Homestead Creamery are our featured food vendors for the concert!