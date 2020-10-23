× Expand Dr Pepper Park Kiss Tribute: Kiss America returns to Dr Pepper Park to Rock N Roll all night.

ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINE

SHOW SCHEDULE: (Subject to change without notice)

Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

Gates Open at 6pm

Opening band plays from 6:15pm-7:30pm

Tribute Act plays around 7:45pm-9:45pm

TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

Kids 12 and under are FREE in general admission areas only and do not require a ticket.

All food and beverage sales are CASH ONLY. We do have an ATM machine on site.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

We do have an enforced designated smoking area at the venue.

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle. It’s a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

The box office opens on site at 5:45pm. Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

Seating-Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event.

Our beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

Founded on Feb 15, 2011, KISS America is Florida's ultimate KISS Tribute Band. We perform in full KISS make-up and costumes to replicate a true KISS concert experience. With smoking guitars, fire breathing, blood spitting, over-the-top drum solos and plenty of Paul banter, KISS America provides a high energy show that will entertain and impress both the serious as well as the more casual KISS fan.

We have extracted the best components from classic KISS, thru the modern era to give our audience the best possible show! We continue to rehearse weekly to keep refining the music and show and make it the best it can be. We bring along plenty of extras too, including a giant KISS drop curtain, state of the art smoke and lighting effects plus our own in-ear monitor system.

Ticket Prices

Advance: $22.00

Day of: $25.00

VIP Patio: $40.00

VIP Skybox: $55.00

DOES NOT INCLUDE CONVENIENCE OR HANDLING FEES