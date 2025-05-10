Kiwanis Pancake and Auction Day (KPAD)

× Expand Kiwanis Club of Roanoke KPAD All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

Join us on May 10, 2025 from 7:00am to 12:30pm for the largest breakfast in Roanoke brought to you by the largest civic organization in Roanoke. This is our 30th year for this breakfast. We are holding the event at the Berglund Center. Thousands will be able to enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast and enjoy a 50/50 raffle. Tickets $7.00 in advance and $10.00 at the door. Group pricing available.