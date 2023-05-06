Kiwanis Pancake and Auction Day

× Expand Credits to Kiwanis Club of Roanoke Graphic of pancakes.

Join us in person on Saturday, May 6 at the Berglund Center anytime between 7:00 am and 1:00 pm for an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast and auction. Individual tickets for breakfast are $7.00 when purchased in advance and $10.00 when purchased on-site; children 5 years of age and under are free. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausages, syrup and toppings, cold and hot drinks.

Each year we auction over 100 items including restaurant gift certificates, items for the home and yard, jewelry, and the largest item in the City; the Roanoke Mill Mountain Star. We also have a yard sale where items are attractively priced.

The winning bidder for the Star, beyond bragging rights, will be honored with a custom plaque installed at the base of the Star for a full year. The Star, and other premium items, will be auctioned live during the pancake breakfast.

Contact us for advance group ticket sales:

8 for $50, 25 for $150, 60 for $350, 90 for $500, 200 for $1000.