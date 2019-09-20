Roanoke Greek Festival

Food: Festival A La Carte Food Tent

A full menu of Gourmet Greek cuisine is available at the main A La Carte Food tent.

Food: Drive-Thru

Special menu items and meals are available only at the drive-thru for your convenience. Pick-up meals during your lunch break or on your way home for dinner.

Dance

OPA! the dancers shout as they perform traditional Greek dances at designated times throughout the festival. Each dance is as distinct as the island or province from which it originated.

Music

What could go better with Greek food, fun and dance, than some authentic Greek music. Shows will be performed at scheduled intervals throughout the festival weekend.

Raffle

Tickets are only 1 for $5.00 or 3 for $10.00 to win two round trip tickets to Athens, Greece OR $1,500.00 cash! Raffle tickets are available at the Greek Festival.

Shopping

Shop for a variety of specialty foods and groceries including: imported Greek olive oil, Greek olives, appetizers, salad dressing, Greek coffee, grape leaves and capers. Our festival t-shirts, tote bags, aprons and hats will also be for sale at the "Agora Market".

KidZone

We will have games to play, tattoos to wear proudly, face painting, sand art and prizes. Check out Tommy’s Opa Toss! It’s a fun place for kids to visit!

Sanctuary Tours

Our church has been a part of the Roanoke community since the early 1900's. Personal guides will provide special lecture tours as they describe the history of Orthodoxy at designated times throughout the festival.