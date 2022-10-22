SOME ARTISTS BREAK ONE OR TWO RULES. KOE WETZEL BREAKS PRETTY MUCH ALL OF THEM.

The Texas-born singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer kicks out hard rock hooks with a twang bred in rough and tumble dives, yet meant for stadium stages. For as much as he unapologetically trailblazes between grunge, country, americana, and damn near everything else under the sun, this maverick broke through the old-fashioned way—he busted his ass. Since 2015, he has quietly sold over 200,000 units independently, cranked out 100 million streams and views, and went from playing bars with chicken wire in front of the stage to hosting and headlining his own packed-to-the-gills Koe Wetzel’s incredible music festival surrounded by fireworks and thousands of screaming fans.

Today’s tour announce comes on the heels of Koe’s latest single “April Showers,” which was released last month via Columbia Records. Originally premiered live to fans in sold-out stadiums around the country, “April Showers” was immediately met with immense fan acclaim and anticipation for its studio release.

Koe Wetzel

Saturday, October 22, 2022 @ 7:30 pm

TICKETS: $67, $57, $47, $42 & $37

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm and online at www.ticketmaster.com