Korean Hanji Paper-Making and Tea Ceremony Demonstration

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art

In partnership with Roanoke College and the Roanoke Valley Sister Cities, we invite you to join us as we celebrate the rich cultural traditions of Hanji paper making with two Korean paper masters. Hanji is the traditional Korean handmade paper made from mulberry tree bark and is unique in its durability, ventilation, lightweight and water-resistant properties. The Hanji papermaking process holds a significant place in Korean culture dating back to the 1st-7th century period known as the Three Kingdoms period. Learn about the meticulous paper making process and witness the final steps with Hanji Master Eung-yul Jang and President of the Hanji Cultural Foundation, Chinhi Kim. Participants will have the opportunity to create their own work of art using Hanji paper.

Following the paper-making demonstration, participants will delight in a traditional Korean Tea Ceremony with tea master, In-ja Park. Park will share the historical and cultural significance of the Tea Ceremony and participants will have the opportunity to sample a traditional Korean tea.

Registration requested but not required.