Clifton Forge Christmas Parade-Santa's Workshop

On Friday evening December 6th at 6:00 PM Clifton Forge Main Street, Inc. invites you to be a participant or a spectator in our 2019 Christmas Parade. This year we have chosen WINTER WONDERLAND for our theme. As in past years, the parade will begin at the intersection of Ridgeway and Roxbury Streets and continue down Ridgeway Street through the historic district to the Clifton Forge Fire Station on D Street. Nice trophies will be given our for best religious float, best private and public vehicles, best marching unit, best dance entry, best clogging entry, most creative entry, best animal float, best overall float and judges favorite. Call 862.2000 to enter!