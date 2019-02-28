KUNG FU w. Chupacabras

Proud to be firmly installed in the new-funk movement, KUNG FU is quickly popularizing their unique sonic contribution, blurring the line between intense electro-fusion, and blistering dance arrangements. Making fusion music "cool" again, the band draws on influences such as early Headhunters and Weather Report, and merges those ideas with a contemporary EDM informed sensibility. Imagine 70's funk-fusion meets a modern dance party!

Although the ensemble cast enjoys a seasoned pedigree that reads like a late-night summer festival all-star jam, this fledgling "nu-sion" project is growing a unique and rabid following by commanding audiences at theaters, clubs, and major national festivals since 2012.

The powerhouse quintet's live show has been described by critics and fans alike as "lethal funk", "explosive", "jaw dropping", and "musically mesmerizing". For the uninitiated, the experience is typically shocking yet the focus is simple: just sit back and enjoy the ride!

Kung Fu Features:

Tim Palmieri (guitar & vocals)

Robert Somerville (tenor sax & vocals)

Beau Sasser (keyboards & vocals)

Chris DeAngelis (bass guitar & vocals)

Adrian Tramontano (drums/percussion)

ABOUT CHUPACABRAS:

Virginia based CHUPACABRAS dig deep with a cocktail of boogie, funkadelic and surf sounds with thick horns & explosive percussion to get ya movin!