"I knew at that time he would be an incredible force in music … he was always received with thunderous applause and standing ovations …’ - Tommy Emmanuel AM

‘likely the most influential acoustic guitar composer of his generation … publicly unsung, his pieces have shaped the progression of the art form since his emergence onto the world stage, only growing stronger through his dormancy … we’re excited to see what this master of the guitar presents in his renaissance.’

Guitarist, Composer, Producer and Musical Director, Kyran Daniel began his career performing alongside Grammy Nominee Tommy Emmanuel on stages spanning the globe. His debut album ‘Per Se’ became a highly influential work in the acoustic guitar world, opening the door to his attendance of the prestigious Berklee College of Music studying under the greatest songwriting and production professors in contemporary music.

Following his time at Berklee, Kyran focused on the roles of songwriter and producer for a cohort of Australian artists including G Flip, Gretta Ray, and Kingswood. His diverse musical palette and superlative musicianship saw him fast become one of Australia’s finest studio talents, and a go-to for artists and labels domestically and abroad, with credits including Gretta Ray’s ARIA Nominated Album ‘Begin To Look Around’ (EMI), G Flip’s #1 ARIA Charting Album ‘Drummer’ (4x ARIA Nominated), and Australian and European tours and televised performances with legendary rock group Kingswood.

Recent years have seen Kyran return to his most authentic musical form as solo artist, with sold-out concerts spanning three continents in the lead up to the launch of his renaissance album ‘Like The Night Itself’, generously supported by the Australian Cultural Fund and Creative Australia via MATCH Lab. Expect a new chapter of emotive compositions drawing upon rich global influences, cinematic soundscapes, and virtuosic expression from the heart.

https://www.kyrandaniel.com/

Doors 7:30 p.m. | Starts 8:00 p.m.

$25 General Admission

