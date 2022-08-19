A Staged Concert on the Trinkle MainStage

Concert | August 19 – August 20

Revisit the big hair and even bigger voices of classic 80s female performing artists in this special two-night-only concert, Ladies of the 80s! Featuring songs made popular by artists like Madonna, Whitney Houston, Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson, and more, Ladies of the 80s! gives female performers the chance to shine…and rock!