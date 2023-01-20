LadyCouch w. Charissa Joy & The High Frequency

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

RESCHEDULED

A southern-rock jam band fronted by Allen Thompson and co-founder Keshia Bailey, LadyCouch brings together a lineup of songwriters, horn players, harmony singers, and first-rate instrumentalists. The result is a larger-than-life sound inspired by the revue bands of the 1970s, bringing a contemporary approach to the timeless influence of Delaney & Bonnie, Little Feat, and Joe Cocker's Mad Dogs & Englishmen. Funky and fiercely loyal, LadyCouch's members are a community unto themselves, writing optimistic songs about the struggles and triumphs that connect us all.

Regional vocal powerhouse Charissa Joy & the High Frequency kick off the night in what is sure to be a jam packed crowd with our booties shaking from start to finish!

DOORS: 6:30p | SHOW 7:30p

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.