Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Lake Moomaw One Mile Swim

The Lake Moomaw One Mile Open Water Swim takes place amid the beautiful mountain landscape and breathtaking scenery of the Alleghany Highlands. Lake Moomaw is a gorgeous setting for this event. The Alleghany Highland Chamber of Commerce and Tourism co-hosts the event with Dave Holland, United States Masters Swimming Long Distance Chair.

Lake Moomaw is among the most popular developed recreation areas in the George Washington National Forest and provides an endless array of activities including boating, fishing, hiking, biking and camping.

Whether you come for the day’s event or make this your weekend destination there is something for everyone!