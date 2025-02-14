× Expand Courtesy of Moss Arts Center

Co-sponsored by the Black Cultural Center

Fresh off three Grammy nominations for her 2023 album, Phoenix, charismatic saxophonist and bandleader Lakecia Benjamin is a fearless musician with deep jazz roots.

A New York City native born and raised in Washington Heights, Benjamin went from playing a recorder in grade school to becoming one of the most sought-after jazz musicians on the music scene. Renowned for her bold approach and ability to seamlessly blend genres, she has shared stages with Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, The Roots, Macy Gray, and many others. Joined by her sizzling band, Benjamin transcends the boundaries of traditional jazz.