Land of Lights
to
Franklin County Recreation Park 701 Waid Park Road, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
Franklin County Parks & Recreation
Land of Lights is a drive thru light experience at the Franklin County Recreation Park, 2150 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount, Virginia. Drive the half mile loop and enjoy the Christmas lights with your whole family!
Thanksgiving Day - Christmas Day, 2024 - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - FREE / Donations Accepted
Thanks to the Land of Lights Frosty Level Sponsor, Long & Foster Realtor, Angie McGhee and the Franklin County Home Team for your continued support!