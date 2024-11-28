Land of Lights

Franklin County Recreation Park 701 Waid Park Road, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151

Land of Lights is a drive thru light experience at the Franklin County Recreation Park, 2150 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount, Virginia. Drive the half mile loop and enjoy the Christmas lights with your whole family!

Thanksgiving Day - Christmas Day, 2024 - 5:00 pm  - 9:00 pm - FREE / Donations Accepted

Thanks to the Land of Lights Frosty Level Sponsor, Long & Foster Realtor, Angie McGhee and the Franklin County Home Team for your continued support!

540-483-9293
